5 Little Known Facts About 'Naked And Afraid'

Naked and Afraid is one of the most successful reality shows of today but how real is it?

Well, although there are certainly many aspects of the show that are authentic, a number of the Discovery show's former cast mates have shared details that viewers may not know.

During an interview with Refinery 29 in 2016, Stacey Lee Osorio said that while it appears that participants don't have access to toiletries, women are allowed feminine products.

"You pretty much just wear a tampon and try to be as discrete as possible. It's pretty uncomfortable and gross, but at least we get that," she said.