Emilia Clarke Jokes About Marvel Security Team After Joining 'Secret Invasion'

Emilia Clarke may have recently confirmed her participation with Marvel’s new mini-series, Secret Invasion, but that doesn't mean she's on the verge of telling all about the upcoming program. In fact, she's been sworn to secrecy about the project.

While appearing on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 34-year-old actress joked about the way in which Marvel's security team was potentially keeping tabs on her in an effort to ensure that key details about Secret Invasion will not be shared ahead of its 2022 release.