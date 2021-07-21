Richest NFL Players Based On Net Worth

The National Football League (NFL) is one of the most famous professional sports leagues in the world. Since its founding in 1920, NFL's followers have grown exponentially and they currently hold several worlds records, including having highest average attendance of any professional sports league and the wealthiest professional sports league by revenue.

As of now, NFL doesn't only have the most valuable sports teams, but it is also the home of some of the richest athletes in the world. Here's the list of the wealthiest NFL players: