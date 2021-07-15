'Mare Of Easttown' Star Kate Winslet Confirms 'Ongoing Conversation' About Season Two

Mare of Easttown has not yet officially been picked up for a second season. But, after scoring big in the ratings during season one and scoring more than a handful of Primetime Emmy nominations earlier this week, the series' return seems to be all but a sure thing.

As HBO Max, the streaming service behind the series remains tight-lipped in regard to the potential second season, actress Kate Winslet, who plays the lead role of Mare Sheehan, has confirmed there is "ongoing conversation" about a second season.