Trending Stories
Celebrities

Rumer Willis Defends 'Skinny' Bikini Photos With Eating Abnormality

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Sunbathes In Bikini After Exciting Announcement

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Kemba Walker In Proposed 3-Way Trade With OKC & GSW

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Land Kyrie Irving For Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton & Draft Picks

TV

The Real Reason 'Manifest' Was Cancelled

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To Mavs For Package Centered On Kristaps Porzingis

Penelope Cruz Wows In Plunging Blue Swimsuit In Sardinia

Penelope Cruz close up
Gettyimages | Stuart C. Wilson
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Penelope Cruz is seeing paparazzi photos of her go viral - precisely because she's looking sensational at 47 while in a plunging blue swimsuit. The Vicky Christina Barcelona actress is currently soaking up the sun in the luxurious Italian destination of Sardinia, where she's been joined by 52-year-old actor husband Javier Bardem and the couple's two children.

Penelope, who was already catching Bardem's eye as they co-starred in Woody Allen's 2008 Vicky movie, is now catching the world's eye. Check it out below.

Stuns In Swimsuit At 47

Penelope Cruz in Chanel gown
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Scroll for the photos. Penelope, married to No Country For Old Men star Bardem since 2010, looked the picture of health as she was snapped relaxing and catching rays right on European shores. The brunette had outfitted her enviable figure in a cupped, zip-accent, and bright blue one-piece, showing off legs, hips, and a healthy tan as Javier was spotted shirtless and in swim trunks.

The two were seen sunbathing and frolicking on sands, where Penelope removed her shades to showcase her stunning facial features.

See The Photos Below

Penelope, whose recent birthday was shouted out on Instagram by long-term friend and fellow actress Salma Hayek, also enjoyed precious family time with kids Leo, 10, and Luna 7. The Vanilla Sky actress had also gone pretty high-brow with her swimwear - her bathing suit was from iconic and Kardashian-adored brand Agent Provocateur.

Much like the long list of age-defying celebs in Hollywood, Penelope follows a healthy lifestyle plan, one that sees her paying attention to both food and exercise. See it below.

Diet And Exercise Secrets

Penelope Cruz in black Chanel gown
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

The actress spoke to People about how she keeps her body in tip-top condition, stating that she avoids dairy and sugar - as to gluten, Penelope was gluten-free before the hashtag, saying she has a "big intolerance."

"I eat lots of fruits, vegetables, and quality protein from free-range animals. I also drink gallons of water now, which is something I wasn't doing. I barely drink alcohol, and I quit smoking years ago. I don't miss that in my life," she added. More photos below.

Bikram Yoga Lover

Penelope joins yoga lovers Jennifer Aniston and Alexandra Daddario - but it's Bikram for this actress.

"You're drenched in sweat throughout the entire class. It's 90 minutes, but once you conquer 60, the last 30 gets easier," she told In Style. Penelope continued: "I used to be sluggish, and now my level of energy is through the roof. It's like magic, but you have to earn that magic."

Penelope has not shared the vacation on Instagram, where 5.6 million fans keep tabs on the actress.

Latest Headlines

Testosterone 101: What Every Man Should Know

July 9, 2021

Julianne Hough Starts Every Morning With Lots Of Dancing

July 9, 2021

Joe Biden Is Sending A 'Strike Force' To Chicago To Combat Crime, Report Says

July 9, 2021

Joe Biden Has Been Replaced By A Body Double, Trump Supporter Claims

July 9, 2021

Donald Trump Will Face Over 1,000 Years Of Prison Time, Author Says

July 9, 2021

Top Ways To Burn Calories Without Exercising

July 9, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.