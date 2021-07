Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is one of the young NBA players who found an early success both on and off the court. Devin Armani Booker, who was born on October 30, 1996, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was the son of former NBA player Melvin Booker. With his passion for basketball since he was young, it's not surprising that Booker decided to follow his father's footsteps.

Booker's NBA journey started in 2015 when he was selected the No. 13 overall pick by the Suns in the NBA Draft.