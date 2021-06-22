Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces It's 'Showtime' In Showstopping Look

Basketball

Warriors Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & Jordan Poole In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

US Politics

Joe Biden Pressured To Replace Kamala Harris

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Heat For Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Precious Achiuwa & Draft Pick

Basketball

Crazy Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Send Stephen Curry To Sixers For Package Centered On Ben Simmons

Basketball

Kemba Walker Trade 'Makes A Lot Of Sense' For LA Lakers, Says 'ESPN' Analyst

Watch: Donald Trump Rips Mike Pence In New Interview

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an interview on Real America's Voice.
[YouTube][Raw Story]
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview that was broadcast on Monday evening, former President Donald Trump ripped into former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence was a loyal ally of Trump's, seldom expressing opposition to his ideas. The two men reportedly got along well for years, but everything changed when Pence failed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump and his supporters wanted Pence to reject electoral votes for Joe Biden and send them back to states, but the vice president did not do so, certifying Biden's victory. 

Watch The Video Below

Real America's Voice host David Brody kicked off the discussion by noting that it seems like Trump supporters are "never going to forgive" Pence.

"What's your take on Mike Pence and what's the relationship like?" Brody asked Trump, as reported by Raw Story.

"Well, I've always liked Mike and I'm very disappointed that he didn't send it back to the legislatures when you have more votes than you have voters in some cases, and when you have the kind of things that were known then."

Trump Is 'Disappointed' In Pence

Trump stressed that he was "disappointed" in Pence, insisting that the former vice president should have sent the votes back to states.

"I was disappointed that he didn't send it back. I felt that he had the right to send it back. He should have sent it back. That's my opinion," Trump stated, claiming that Pence had the power to block Biden from assuming the presidency.

"I think you may have found that you would have had a different president right now had he sent them back," he said.

Pence Had To Certify Votes

Vice presidents do not have the power to reject voters and overturn election results.

As ABC News noted, the 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that the vice president -- as president of the Senate -- must preside over Congress' certification of election results but cannot interfere with the process.

The vice president's role is even more explicitly limited by the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

According to former Federal Election Commission Chairman Trevor Potter, the Electoral Count Act "says the vice president shall preside and he shall ensure that the certifications and votes from the states are opened and read out."

Capitol Rioters Wanted To Hang Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech.
Shutterstock | 70292

Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election culminated on January 6, when a violent group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on order to stop the certification of results.

Trump attacked Pence via Twitter on January 6, prompting the rioters to chant "hang Mike Pence" as they were storming the building. 

Trump supporters have not forgiven Pence for certifying the results, it seems.

The former vice president appeared at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference last week. As he was delivering his speech, several attendees chanted "traitor." They were eventually escorted out of the event. 

Latest Headlines

Crazy Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Send Stephen Curry To Sixers For Package Centered On Ben Simmons

June 22, 2021

Warriors Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & Jordan Poole In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

June 22, 2021

Democrats Cried Voter Fraud Last Three Times GOP Won Presidency, Says Arizona AG 

June 22, 2021

Donald Trump Says He Has 'Never Admitted Defeat' In 2020 Election: 'I Have Not Conceded'

June 22, 2021

TikTok Ban: Joe Biden Taking Second Look At Chinese-Owned Apps 

June 22, 2021

NFL Rumors: Browns Could Be Nearing Major Deal With Baker Mayfield

June 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.