Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Channels Jayne Mansfield As Maude Apatow Gives Her The Side-Eye

Basketball

Spurs Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Package Centered On Dejounte Murray In Proposed Blockbuster

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Luka Doncic To Knicks For RJ Barrett & Mitchell Robinson

US Politics

Joe Rogan Slams Brian Stelter & Don Lemon: 'They're Not Real Humans'

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Celebrities

Amelia Hamlin Swears She Owns Clothes In Revealing Look

Amelia Hamlin Swears She Owns Clothes In Revealing Look

Amelia Hamlin close up
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Amelia Gray Hamlin this weekend promised she "owns clothes," but with the 20-year-old model rolling around in lingerie, it was a tongue-in-cheek post. Late last night, the daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna dropped another of her underwear updates as she influenced for Boux Avenue, with the sultry snap likely one 38-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick would approve of. Amelia, who has been dating the Talentless founder since November 2020, is fresh from seeing him snap her in a thong - no issue for more revealing looks from the stunner. Check it out below.

'I Know What You're Thinking...'

Amelia Hamlin in baseball cap
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one shared with the brunette's 951,000 Instagram followers. Amelia's following is fast-rising thanks to her romance with ex to Kourtney Kardashian, Disick, with the dad of three fresh from dropping $57,000 on a birthday gift for her just this month.

The photos showed Amelia flaunting her famous figure as she posed standing in bright blue and cupped lingerie - that, and a photo of the star lounging around a bed in the same look as she showed off one golden summer tan.

See The Photos Below

The daughter to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa was all smoldering good looks in her flawless snaps, with a caption shouting out the Boux Avenue brand she now fronts.

"I know what you’re thinking… and yes I do own clothing. I just prefer @bouxavenue," Amelia wrote, quickly snagging a like from 57-year-old mom Lisa. Model Kaia Gerber also left a like - nothing from Disick yet, but 15,000+ likes from the fans.

 Swipe for both below - scroll for more photos.

.

Sweatpants Comment

Amelia Hamlin crouches in gym wear
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

A fan quickly gushing over the snaps wrote: "You're a natural beauty,. You can wear sweatpants and running shoes and stop traffic on the street."

Amelia's influencing gigs are coming in fast as her profile rises, with 2021 seeing her shout out rising activewear brand Alo Yoga, one officially now fronted by 25-year-old supermodel Kendall Jenner. The sister to Delilah Belle Hamlin is also still in the news for kissing her teens goodbye, and having mom Lisa show plenty of love. See it below.

Lisa Gushes Over Her

Turns out, Lisa has high hopes for her youngest daughter. Gushing in her birthday post this month, she wrote:

"We have all been afraid of you at one time or another Lol you could kick all of our a-ses😂 but seriously you are such a force to be reckoned with!"

"You are wise beyond your years, and have always been an old soul. You are so brave, you teach all of us what love is and I won’t be surprised if one day you become President," she added.

Latest Headlines

Sofia Vergara Loves 'A Good Dress' In Bombshell Beach Look

June 20, 2021

Jessica Simpson's Stunning Daughters Are Twinning Beach Beauties

June 20, 2021

January Jones Shares Rare Photo Of Son With Unknown Father

June 20, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Announces It's 'Showtime' In Showstopping Look

June 20, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo Graduates Actual High School With Latex Look

June 20, 2021

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Luka Doncic To Knicks For RJ Barrett & Mitchell Robinson

June 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.