January Jones Shares Rare Photo Of Son With Unknown Father

January Jones has shared an extremely rare photo of son Xander, aged 9. The Mad Men actress, who rarely features her son on social media and last shared a snap of him in mid 2020 amid the resurgence of Black Lives Matter, bravely showcased the kid whose father's identity remains unknown yesterday. January, who welcomed her son in 2011 and has kept the father's identity secret all this time, took a trip to the zoo, and she invited her 1 million Instagram followers along with her. Check it out below.