Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stands In Rain To Model Piece She's 'Obsessed' With

Basketball

CJ McCollum Considered As 'Perfect Offseason Trade Target' For Mavericks

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Basketball

Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett To Acquire Bradley Beal From Wizards This Summer

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Dolls Up For Sunny Mood Boost

Miley Cyrus Tells Family To 'Unfollow' With Underwear Snap

Miley Cyrus smiles close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Miley Cyrus is hanging around in blue underwear and suggesting that her family "unfollow" her Instagram. The 28-year-old singer, followed by 134 million, last night posted a particularly racy selfie with a mirror view, sending out her famous figure and her sense of humor as she also gave a nod to her famous family members. Miley, who currently has her Instagram hashtag limited after 2020-shared and self-posted nip slips, seemed undeterred by Instagram raising an eyebrow. See what she shared below.

Suggests They 'Unfollow'

Miley Cyrus with Brandi and Tish indoors
MileyCyrus/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one that comes less than a year after dad Billy Ray Cyrus gished over the daughter he's "real proud of." Miley, who has already made underwear headlines this month for her reveal that 2013 VMAs trolling still stings, had snapped herself close up, by both a regular wall and small circular mirror, and showing off while in a lacy blue thong.

Miley offered more than just her figure, though, taking to her caption with sass and a fair amount of wit.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo

The "Midnight Sky" singer took to caps, writing: "PROBABLY A GOOD TIME FOR MY FAMILY TO UNFOLLOW MY -SS," also adding: "LITERALLY."

Miley offered nothing else as her Monday night stories went live, but the photo was quickly re-posted to fan accounts, where posts have been covering Miley claping back at "turkey" comments over her VMAs twerk. The singer said: "Ya'll scarred me w that turkey bs." She even added a "GOBBLE GOBBLE" and skeleton holding up a turkey. More photos after the snap.

Instagram Hashtag Remains Limited

Miley Cyrus tee selfie indoors
MileyCyrus/Instagram

In 2020, and while attending the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week show, Miley made headlines for exposing her chest and happily sharing the shots to social media. Instagram, which has a no-nudity policy, appears to have put a blocker on the singer as a result, with #mileycyrus no longer populating the 7 million+ results. Instead, fans just see largely old and wholesome photos of the former Disney star.

Miley is gaining respect in other areas, though, particularly as she supports PRIDE this month. More below.

On Her 'Superpower'

Making a statement this month as she partnered up with ice-cream giant Magnum, the blonde revealed what she values the most about people.

"The greatest super-power we have is our individuality," she said, adding: "As I've evolved as an artist, I've been able to explore the different layers of who I am and what brings me pleasure - whether I'm writing, in the studio, performing on stage for thousands of fans or wearing something that makes me feel empowered."

The virtual concert aired June 10.

Latest Headlines

CJ McCollum Considered As 'Perfect Offseason Trade Target' For Mavericks

June 15, 2021

Spoilers For Tuesday's 'General Hospital': Nina Faces Questions About 'Mike'

June 15, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Releases 'Charleston Guide' With All Her 'Favorite Spots'

June 15, 2021

Demi Rose Showcases 'Purple Laze' In New Instagram Snaps

June 15, 2021

Kendall Jenner Shares New Swimsuit Snaps From Her Dreamy Vacation With Devin Booker

June 15, 2021

Delilah Hamlin Tries To Get A 'Coconut' As She Pretends To Be In 'Naked And Afraid'

June 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.