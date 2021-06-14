Trending Stories
Charli D'Amelio's Night Out Look Is Totally Glam

Charli D'Amelio rocks a sparkly gray dress.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Charli D'Amelio treated fans to a flirty Instagram update on June 14. The gorgeous TikTok sensation stepped out in a short plaid dress that highlighted her fit figure. She uploaded a total of six photos to the update, and it all showed her in cute poses. Charli was photographed while modeling her outfit outdoors at nighttime. According to the caption, the outfit was put together by her stylists Maeve Reilly and Rachel Bode.

A day ago, the influencer posted a series of snaps from her phone's camera roll, and most of the pics were selfies.

Plaid For The Night Out

In the first snap, Charli stood in the middle of the frame with her hip popped to the side and her legs apart. She raised her left hand to her forehead as she gazed at the camera with her lips parted. Notably, she was holding a small white purse with her right hand. A swipe to the right showed Charli standing sideways. She slightly leaned forward and held her bag with two hands. The model faced the camera with her chin raised.

Scroll Down For The Photos!

Charli D'Amelio rocks a black-and-white dress.
Instagram | Charli D'Amelio

The third pic was similar to the previous snap. This time, Charli raised her chin toward the sky and held her purse with only one hand. She appeared to be smiling with her pearly whites showing. Meanwhile, in the next picture, Charli had the front side of her body facing the camera and placed her hands on her thighs as she leaned forward.

Charli wore a purple-and-white gingham dress. The length was pretty short, reaching her upper thighs, and it had thin straps that clung to her shoulders for support.

She's Incredibly Famous

Charli matched the dress with a pair of white sandals and a tiny bag. For the occasion, she had her brunette hair tied into a ponytail and wore hoop earrings and rings as her accessories.

In a report by the Columbus Dispatch, the social media and her sister Dixie launched a clothing line in partnership with renowned retail brand Abercrombie & Fitch. Of course, their millions of supporters from all over the globe supported the sisters in different ways.

She Got Over 2.7 Million Likes

The new Instagram share accrued more than 2.7 million likes and gained over 16,700 comments within the first ten hours of being posted. A lot of her followers and some fellow influencers flocked to the comments section and dropped numerous messages. Several fans gushed over her beauty and her outfit, expressing their thoughts through words and emoji.

"So beautiful," gushed an admirer.

"You look so lovely in that dress! I love the whole look and your cute sandals. OMG! I'm envious of your outfit," wrote another Instagram user.

 

