'Do Not Come,' Kamala Harris Repeatedly Warns Potential Migrants

Vice President Kamala Harris has a blunt message for potential migrants looking to flee violence in Latin America and elsewhere: Do not come.

After a meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, Harris stressed that President Joe Biden and other Democrats will seek to enforce strict border policies, repeatedly warning potential migrants to stay where they are.

Harris is currently on her first foreign trip as vice president and will meet with several foreign leaders to discuss, among other issues, immigration to the United States.