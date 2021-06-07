Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Gold Bikini For Happy Sunshine Stretch

Elizabeth Hurley smiles close up
ElizabethHurley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley is trending on Google right now after joyfully stretching in a gold bikini to celebrate British sunshine. The 55-year-old model and actress, currently eyeing up her June 10 birthday, was all smiles and delivering major bikini energy over the weekend, posting for her 2 million Instagram followers and from the gorgeous and sun-filled British countryside. Liz, who has been making headlines for her imaginary pandemic vacations, finally gets to live out the summer life - the U.K.'s mini heatwave is even set to last all week. Check it out below.

#EnglishWeekend

Elizabeth Hurley smiles in a field
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Scroll for the video. It comes as Hurley makes headlines for heading out for her first night "in 14 months." Friday took the ex to Hugh Grant to London's Royal Albert Hall for a ballet performance, and it was a headline-making look as the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder rocked up in a slit black dress.

Back in her bikini and back in her element, Elizabeth updated on Sunday covered in golden sunshine and from grassy fields adorned with old trees and for one big stretch.

See The Video Below!

Liz, all rock-hard abs and with her ample cleavage on show, looked age-defying in a plunging gold bikini, one that took on a satin-effect finish as she smiled, waved her super-toned arms around, breathed in the fresh air, and even blew a kiss.

Fans, who got the kiss and the stretch energy, also got a caption, with the swimwear designer writing: "Bliss" and adding a #englishweekend.

"I'll say it again! You're the hottest girl on IG! Goddamn!!" a fan quickly replied. More photos after the video.

Scroll For More Photos!

Elizabeth Hurley in dress on steps
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Liz, who introduces herself as a "farmer" on Instagram and is known for being more British mud than Hollywood SoulCycle, has opened up on how she keeps her sensational figure in shape. In 2017, she revealed:

"I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active. On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home." More photos below.

'Simple' Food

Hurley also touched on her nutrition. The Greek yogurt lover revealed that fuss-free, basic, and healthy is her cornerstone, adding: "I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives. When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables."

Her top tip is a $4 bottle of Bragg apple cider vinegar. The blue-eyed beauty told The Cut: "I use it a lot."

