Gymnast Nastia Liukin All 'Mermaid Vibes' In Emerald-Green Gown

Nastia Liukin continued to serve up fabulous looks at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. The former artistic gymnast, who served as a commentator for the NBC broadcast of the event, dazzled in an emerald-green dress for Day 2 of the Women's Competition on June 6.

The Texas native shared snaps of the incredible outfit on Instagram, but it seemed like hardly anyone had missed the stream, judging from the fan reactions in the post's comments section.

