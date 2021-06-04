Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Floral Top That 'Matches The Garden'

Kelsea Ballerini is literally matching the garden via her super-summery floral top, and it wouldn't be the first time the 27-year-old has coordinated with her environment. Kelsea, who has made headlines for a Daisy Dukes look that "matched wallpaper," was back to showing just how well she masters social media last night, posting for her 2.4 million Instagram followers and stunning them with a fresh new look. The "homecoming queen?" hit-maker also proved that she can make a headline independent of her power vocals. Check it out below.