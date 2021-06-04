Trending Stories
Basketball

CJ McCollum Could Be Sent To New York In Proposed Knicks-Blazers Blockbuster Trade

Basketball

LA Lakers Could Get DeMar DeRozan For Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & 2027 1st-Rounder In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal With Spurs

US Politics

Donald Trump Shreds Anthony Fauci In Blistering Statement 

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To Celtics For Package Centered On Jaylen Brown

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To LA Lakers For Four Players & Draft Pick

Basketball

OKC Thunder Could Dump Al Horford To Pelicans For Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe & Draft Picks

Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Floral Top That 'Matches The Garden'

Kelsea Ballerini waving
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelsea Ballerini is literally matching the garden via her super-summery floral top, and it wouldn't be the first time the 27-year-old has coordinated with her environment. Kelsea, who has made headlines for a Daisy Dukes look that "matched wallpaper," was back to showing just how well she masters social media last night, posting for her 2.4 million Instagram followers and stunning them with a fresh new look. The "homecoming queen?" hit-maker also proved that she can make a headline independent of her power vocals. Check it out below. 

A Perfect Match

Kelsea Ballerini in jeans with coffee
KelseaBallerini/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kelsea, who made 2021 headlines at the Billboard Music Awards for going high-end designer - but via a little-known Turkish brand - was back to a more low-key look. The Target lover, who has openly admitted to shopping her bikinis at the low-cost retail chain, stunned her fans from a quiet garden spot amid bushes and surrounded by pink flowers.

Kelsea, shot close up and delivering a deep gaze, rocked fine gold-hoop earrings, plus an off-the-shoulder stretchy peasant top in pink, green, and white.

Scroll For The Photo!

The Tennessee native, highlighting her golden tan and wearing warming bronzer on her high cheekbones, sent out an almost-smile. Her caption, however, proved there's a massive sense of humor. "Matched the garden," she wrote.

"Good thing this wasn't w the herb garden oops," a fan quickly replied. Kelsea, known for responding to her followers, wrote: "Big oops."

If you don't live inside Kelsea's Instagram, it's big on the humor, with 2020 seeing the blonde reveal that her trips to fast-food joint Chick-Fil-A are a "weekly date." More photos after the snap.

See Her Sushi Photo Below!

Kelsea this year opened up to Shape, mentioning the pandemic and her self-care, admitting that she's found a hack to overall wellbeing.

"To be honest, routine always sounded boring, but now it's something that helps me feel like I'm in control of my life," she said.  "I'm baby stepping my way into it. Little things, like when you get out of bed, make the bed. Get outside for 30 minutes a day. Sit on the porch. Take the dog for a walk. I'm building that into my life, and it's not boring at all."

Instagram Loves Her

Kelsea Ballerini eating sushi
KelseaBallerini/Instagram

2020 brought Kelsea in McDonald's socks and with wine from her bed, plus the star snacking on cookie dough in her bedroom. Still sticking with food in 2021, it's been more about the sushi, with recent photos seeing the "Hole In The Bottle" singer wow fans in a slinky black dress as she showcased her fierce chopsticks skills.

Kelsea's husband, Morgan Evans, is vegetarian. "I grew up on chicken nuggets and waffles, so trying to match that was really interesting," Ballerini added.

Latest Headlines

House Republicans Say Anthony Fauci Must Testify Under Oath 

June 4, 2021

Kelly Ripa's Fill-In Rocks Statement Florals In High Heels

June 4, 2021

Donald Trump Shreds Anthony Fauci In Blistering Statement 

June 4, 2021

CJ McCollum Could Be Sent To New York In Proposed Knicks-Blazers Blockbuster Trade

June 4, 2021

LA Lakers Could Get DeMar DeRozan For Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & 2027 1st-Rounder In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal With Spurs

June 4, 2021

4 Celebrity Twins You Didn't Know Existed

June 4, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.