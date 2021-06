Soon, The Bachelor franchise will begin filming Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. However, news just emerged indicating that host Chris Harrison won't be involved.

This is a continuation of the shift made toward the end of Matt James' run as The Bachelor. Harrison stepped away after an interview he did with former The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay in which he made remarks that were perceived as racially insensitive. He did not do the live "After the Final Rose" finale show.