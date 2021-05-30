Trending Stories
How Jessica Simpson Lost 100 Pounds In Six Months

Jessica Simpson smiles close up
Jessica Simpson
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson, this year revealing she has no idea what she weighs, might have thrown the scale out, but the 40-year-old singer and fashion mogul still has half the internet guessing her weight. In 2019, and after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae, the Dukes of Hazzard star made headlines for announcing she'd shed a staggering 100 pounds, and she took only six months to do it. Jessica followed a strict diet heavy on the egg, and she walked up to 10,000 steps a day to help burn the calories. See the weight loss below.

Dropping 100 Pounds

Jessica Simpson pregnant in dress
Gettyimages | Brian Ach

Scroll for how Jessica looks now. The mom of three, last year revealing she works out before the "kiddos" are awake, had trainer Harley Pasternak dishing on his famous client's routine, one that came with limits, but did allow a varied and fulfilling diet.

Speaking to Hollywood Life, Harley said: “She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner."

Scroll For Her 100-Pound Drop

Pasternak added: "As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top. She was very disciplined."

Jessica, last year sparking concern she'd actually gotten too skinny as she slipped back into a 14-year-old pair of True Religion jeans, had initially said she tipped the scales at 240 pounds. The Jessica Simpson Style founder then admitted the figure was closer to 300 pounds and in the "high two hundreds." Keep scrolling for the stunning transformation below.

Admitting Cheat Foods

Jessica Simpson baking with her daughter
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Jessica, whose super-fit figure is now regularly shown off as she promotes her stylish workout and swim pieces, herself opened up last year, revealing that she absolutely does treat herself to real food. The blonde said:

"I personally don’t stay away from foods if I want something, I’ll have some of it, but I’m good at putting it down. I mean, listen, I have kids, so if I want, I eat like a kid. I like corn dogs and mac and cheese – you don’t limit yourself.”

More photos below.

Hit 'High Two Hundreds'

Jessica Simpson in sweats with food tray
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Jessica had also revealed discomfort over her post-pregnancy weight - the star is also a mom to Maxwell, 9, and Ace 7. 

“My weight was in the high two hundreds – that’s a lot of weight – and I was just uncomfortable, but I worked hard and I am a determined person, so if I set my mind to it, I do it," she said. "I couldn’t handle being so big and my ankles were swollen. So I’m just happy to feel comfortable again."

