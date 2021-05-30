How Jessica Simpson Lost 100 Pounds In Six Months

Scroll for how Jessica looks now. The mom of three, last year revealing she works out before the "kiddos" are awake, had trainer Harley Pasternak dishing on his famous client's routine, one that came with limits, but did allow a varied and fulfilling diet.

Speaking to Hollywood Life, Harley said: “She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner."