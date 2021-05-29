Trending Stories
Bella Thorne Finds Inner 'Baywatch' Babe As Weekend Lifeguard

Bella Thorne close up
Gettyimages | Phillip Faraone
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Bella Thorne is shouting out her inner Baywatch babe by slipping into the iconic TV series' red swimsuit and saying: "Spend Memorial Day with me." The 23-year-old actress and singer, known to be a chameleon on her social media, was back to swimwear for her Memorial Day Weekend stories, posting for her 24.4 million Instagram followers and stunning them. Bella, who has made headlines from her 2020 OnlyFans join to her 2021 engagement this past year, was shouting out her entrepreneur side, here. Check it out below.

Channeling 'Baywatch'

Bella Thorne close up
BellaThorne/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Bella was name-dropping her newly-founded Content X company, a social media management one working with influencers. The former Disney star, who also boasts her Forbidden Flowers cannabis brand, had gone for the eye-catching look made famous by actress Pamela Anderson, one that's also back in vogue as upcoming series Pam & Tommy chronicles the Canadian's famous relationship with Tommy Lee.

The photo, a summery one, brought in fiery reds from a high-cut bathing suit, plus the actress' trademark red hair.

See The Photo Below!

Bella, shot amid criss-cross wood structures, outdoors, and backed by palms and blue skies, posed showing off her famous figure in the simple red suit, also rocking a white visor with "LIFEGUARD" written across it. The Florida native sent out a touch of provocation via parted lips, swinging a hip and asking her fans to spend the day with her.

A story shared just before the photo showed a group of models, all in red swimsuits, on a beach. Here, Thorne name-dropped her Content X company.

Scroll For More Photos!

Bella announced Content X in January 2021, saying: “I’m excited to create Content X for this generation’s young creative forces and their social medium platforms."

“Content X will also specialize in identifying young writers, directors, etc. on social media to give them a platform to develop their skills, etc," she added. The multi-talented star, who also pens best-selling books, is creative director and head of all talent at her newbie brand. Keep scrolling for more photos below, plus her OnlyFans scandal.

Breaks Records On OnlyFans

Bella Thorne indoors in cardigan
BellaThorne/Instagram

2020 marked Bella majorly in the news for joining adult subscription site OnlyFans, a sign-up that earned her $1 million in 24 hours. After backlash from sex workers, the star apologized, saying: 

"I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew."

