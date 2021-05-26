Trending Stories
Gymnast Nastia Liukin All Vintage Chic In Land Rover Shoot

Nastia Liukin rocks floral mini dress on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin wowed fans with an elegant summer look at a May 25 event organized in collaboration with South Carolina-based tanning brand, Charleston Glow. The Texas-raised former athlete, who treated herself and a handful of girlfriends to a fabulous vacation in Charleston earlier this month, returned to the picturesque city to shoot with the organic beauty brand, and the results were spectacular.

Photos shared on her Instagram page yesterday showed the five-time Olympic medalist rocking a vintage-style sundress while posing in front of a Land Rover. See the stunning pics below!

Looking Effortless

Nastia Liukin takes a selfie in colorful knitted cardigan.
Instagram | Nastia Liukin

Nastia looked drop-dead gorgeous in a floral dress from local retailer  Something About Me, which captivated attention with its one-shoulder design and massive melon sleeves. The short frock had a chic semi-sweetheart neckline and a discrete slit that flattered her supple figure.

The blond beauty was photographed next to a turquoise Land Rover, which made the cream-and-peach palette of her outfit pop. She styled the dress with powder-pink By Far heels that showed off her classy white pedicure. A stone-encrusted tiara added a romantic vibe to the look, as did her tousled tresses, which she wore in subtle waves.

Glowing Beauty

Nastia posted a full-body pic in which she faced the camera while leaning both arms on the back of the car. She also posed sideways for a half-body shot that showcased her open-back dress and elaborate sleeve.

"Charleston, back like i never left," she captioned the post.

The 31-year-old credited stylists Paige Davenport and Gabriela Tena for the gorgeous look, both of whom regularly collaborate with the Russia-born American former artistic gymnast. She also gave a shout-out to luxury hair accessories brand, LELET NY, which provided the jewelry.

Ready For Summer

Nastia Liukin wears linen overalls and sunhat for selfie with her dog.
Instagram | Nastia Liukin

The event was marked on Instagram by Charleston Glow with a cropped version of one of the snaps.

"So much fun meeting the stunning @nastialiukin yesterday. Thanks for trusting us with your glow!" read the caption.

More photos from the shoot were uploaded on Nastia's account a few hours later. In a six-part series snapped on a sun-kissed porch, the fashion and beauty icon modeled a white ruffle frock with dainty lace embroidery and a floral blue China print, also from Something About Me. She accessorized with blue Louboutins and wore numerous golden butterfly hairclips. 

Nastia made her caption all about the eye-popping jewelry. 

"A butterfly itself symbolizes romance, rebirth, change, inner beauty, transformation, and the essence of one’s true self."

 

 

Vacationing In Style

Whether she's shooting for a new project or hanging out on vacation, Nastia always looks her best. Photos from her Charleston trip posted in mid-May showed the stunning Olympian rocking a pink ballerina dress and matching heels while out for a walk.

 Among her vacay looks were also a white shirt with 3D butterfly embroidery and a head-turning ZIMMERMANN frill dress with a backless design and a colorful floral and butterfly print. Nastia paired the ornate number with purple BOTTEGA VENETA heels and wore her hair tied in a coquettish bun.

