Olivia Culpo Shows Off Lip Crumbs In Dolled-Up Selfies

Olivia Culpo close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Culpo is proving she can work a caption by pointing out the "crumb" you can see on her lip, but only if you look "closely." The 29-year-old former Miss Universe and Sports Illustrated model was all dolled-up for her Tuesday Instagram selfies, posting for her 4.9 million followers and in a stunning, all-white look with a super-girly finish. Olivia, who made headlines this month for hosting the Miss Universe competition she won in 2012, was proving that time hasn't affected her good looks. Check it out below.

'If You Look Closely'

Olivia Culpo in jeans by a car
OliviaCulpo/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Olivia, known for her sense of humor and last year saying: "You had me at fried chicken sandwich" as posed with NFL player boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, posted a series of indoor shots, all showing her backed by glossed marble walls.

Olivia, showing her golden tan and looking gorgeous, wore a plunging white dress with fairytale-like puff sleeves, also sporting a light French manicure, perfect brown curls, and a glossy pout. Seemingly, the latter was the impetus for the star's caption.

See The Photo Below!

Culpo, showing off a mean cat-wing and offering up her smile with a swipe to the right, announced that it was "Press Day" in her caption, adding: "If you look closely, you can see a crumb on my lip." 

Fans don't seem to have noticed the caption, with the Rhode Island native's followers way more taken aback by her beauty than anything else. "Gorgeous," one fan wrote. "Beautiful," another added, with skincare giant Sunday Riley also sending Olivia the thumbs-up. Swipe right below for the snaps, just scroll for more.

Scroll For Her Popcorn Shot!

Olivia Culpo holding her dog
OliviaCulpo/Instagram

While 2020 was tough as Olivia underwent endometriosis surgery and bravely documented her op and battles with the painful uterine condition, the year was also a win for her via two brand launches. Olivia is CEO of her More Than A Mask brand, also launching a clothing collection, CULPOS x INC, with sisters Aurora and Sophia. 

"It was really important for us to create fashionable loungewear that people could wear to be cozy at home, but also dress it up if they wanted to go outside the house," she revealed. More photos below.

Hosting Miss Universe 2021

Olivia Culpo pouts with popcorn
OliviaCulpo/Instagram

Olivia actually trended on Twitter following the recent Miss Universe competition, marking her hosting on Instagram while in a pink minidress and gushing over what the event did for her.

"I will always have the deepest gratitude for what my experience as miss universe taught me and it’s an honor to be back as a host this year! I cherish the MUO community and family so much and it’s nostalgia overload for me this weekend!" she wrote. For more from Olivia, give her Instagram a follow.

