Kate Beckinsale Says She's 'Popping Out To Get Some Poutine'

Actress Kate Beckinsale surprised her 4.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a selfie that appeared to have been captured in her trailer on set. The photo was taken in a narrow mirror hung on the back of a wooden door, with a silver doorknob visible and beige walls to either side. A few details of the space could be spotted in the reflection, including a couch in the background as well as a few things scattered around, such as a pair of white sneakers. All the attention in the picture, however, was on Kate as she posed in a bold ensemble.