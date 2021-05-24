Patrick Mahomes Has A High-Tech Idea To Help NFL Refs

Patrick Mahomes is throwing his support behind an idea that would bring new technology into NFL officiating to ensure that referees get the right calls.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback spoke out this week about an idea to insert a microchip into footballs. While this technology would be used in the immediate term to better keep statistics and data, Mahomes believes it could have another application that helps cut down on missed calls and bad spots. This would allow the NFL to follow the example of other sports that have already instituted the technology.