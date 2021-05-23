Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Bring Back Kanye West Trend

Jinger Duggar has come a long way since her prairie dress days, but the matching accessories that she and husband Jeremy Vuolo decided to rock over the weekend weren't exactly current trends. On Saturday, Jeremy took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of himself and Jinger sporting shutter shades. Rapper Kanye West helped popularize the eye-catching eyewear, but it's been many years since the sunglasses were in style. Scroll down to see the Counting On couple trying out the throwback look.