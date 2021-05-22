Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa Reveals Flawless Figure Secret Hidden Under Her Bed

Kelly RIpa close up
Gettyimages | Vivien Killilea
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa just peeped the secret behind her killer workout body at 50, and it's underneath her bed. The 50-year-old talk show queen, whose ripped 2021 abs just made headlines, dropped a little video for her 2.9 million Instagram followers this weekend, showcasing the luxurious interiors of her $27 million NYC home and including the two pets that enjoy the perks. Kelly's video, shouting out dogs Chewie and Lena, came via a barking fight which Kelly had hilariously narrated, but not without offering her secret. Check it out below.

Never Dull On Her Instagram

Kelly RIpa leggy in minidress
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Kelly, who has recently reunited with trainer Anna Kaiser after 14 months apart, is actually fresh from a semi-brag about how her rock-hard body made headlines this month. The mom of three, who has also made headlines for her bedroom splits recently, had kept the bedroom part, but minus the splits.

The video, shot right underneath the star's bed and on light beige carpets, showed her two dogs barking it out and with two orange dumbbells nearby.

See The Hilarious Video Below!

The yappety-yap-yap came with Kelly narrating what Lena was saying: "They're my 8-pound weights and I need them for class!" Chewie was then narrated as replying: "B-tch please, last time I checked you only weighed 3 pounds."

Lena then claimed she was gonna "lay down until you get off my jock." Kelly had, of course, shown off the dumbbells she's been using to keep in insane shape over the pandemic, even joking that her bedroom has become her "gym." See her spandex workout after the video.

Scroll For Her Bedroom Workout!

Keep scrolling for Kelly using the weights, and yes, it was the exact same ones as the blonde squatted in leggings from her bedroom. The former sitcom star took to her caption, writing: "This is what get for bragging that my dawgs get along on national television. 🐕‍🦺🐕🐾"

"Omg i love this kelly you crack me up!" a fan quickly replied. 

Kelly's pint-sized frame, harnessing a ton of muscle, comes balletically-trained, with the star actually enjoying a massive range of physical activity as she packs in workouts. 

Reveals Favorite Workouts

KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly was pre-pandemic when she opened up to The Cut in 2019, revealing a "Peter Pan" body and, of course, a sense of humor.

"My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman," she said, adding: "I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends."

Kelly also revealed a daily Starbucks on-set.

