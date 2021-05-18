Britney Spears Challenged Over Cheetah Catsuit Photos

Britney Spears is facing a tough crowd as her pink hair showoff gains suspect comments. The 39-year-old pop princess yesterday posted stunning cheetah-print catsuit photos to celebrate pink hair she called "hot if I say so myself," with the singer's 29.8 million Instagram followers seeming to have issue with one of the caption's celeb shout-outs. Britney, who name-dropped actresses Sarah Jessica-Parker and Reese Witherspoon, also mentioned former Disney star Bella Thorne, even going as far as saying she felt like the 23-year-old's "twin." See the drama and photos below.