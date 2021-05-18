Trending Stories
Britney Spears Challenged Over Cheetah Catsuit Photos

Britney Spears close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is facing a tough crowd as her pink hair showoff gains suspect comments. The 39-year-old pop princess yesterday posted stunning cheetah-print catsuit photos to celebrate pink hair she called "hot if I say so myself," with the singer's 29.8 million Instagram followers seeming to have issue with one of the caption's celeb shout-outs. Britney, who name-dropped actresses Sarah Jessica-Parker and Reese Witherspoon, also mentioned former Disney star Bella Thorne, even going as far as saying she felt like the 23-year-old's "twin." See the drama and photos below.

Showing Off Pink Hair

Britney Spears in catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Britney, who debuted her gorgeous pink locks earlier this month, had returned in another of her bodysuits, this time a racy animal-print one. Britney's multiple shots showed fun poses, a bit of a rawwwwr, plus the "Toxic" singer's fluffy, layered hair all pink and pandemic-trendy.

A lengthy caption opened: "No this is not a hair commercial 🙅🏼‍♀️ … it’s the first time I’ve colored all of my hair a bright color so f-ck it … I did as many hair flips that I could 😳😳😳 !!!! Pink is hot if I do say so myself 🔥🔥🔥🎀🎀🎀 !!!!"

See More Photos Below!

Britney Spears in catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

After mentioning SJP and hit HBO series Sex & The City alongside the actress' 1993 Hocus Pocus movie, Britney revealed her mom hadn't let her wear lipstick as a pre-teen. She then shouted out Netflix star Bella Thorne, writing:

"PS why do I feel like I’m @bellathorne’s twin with pink hair 🤨🙊😂🌸 ?!?!?!"

Fans, who now question nearly every post from Spears amid accusations from the #FreeBritney movement that she isn't the one updating, are doing just this. See the comments below.

Fans Think She Doesn't Know Who Bella Is

Gaining thousands of likes are replies questioning if Britney has a clue who famous redhead Bella is. "We’re supposed to believe that britney has any idea who bella thorne is…," one fan replied, with another echoing the thought as they wrote: "We all know Britney doesn’t know who Bella Thorne is."

"If Britney doesn’t know who Andy Cohen how tf does she know who Bella Thorne is?" a third probed. Others, meanwhile, teased the singer for her recent name-dropping, not limited to Miley Cyrus, Natalie Portman, and Sharon Stone. More photos below!

Fans Say Quit The Name-Dropping

Earlier this year, Britney made headlines for revealing the seven women she finds the most inspirational. Alongside singer Cyrus sisters and the above-mentioned names, the Grammy winner listed her own sister Jamie Lynn Spears. 

"What’s with the name dropping 🤦🏻‍♀️ this isn’t britney," one fan exclaimed. Spears has repeatedly clapped back to confirm she is the one updating, alongside this year saying she's at her happiest and taking a break because she's "enjoying" herself. The singer is due to speak in court next month as she continues to battle dad Jamie Spears.

