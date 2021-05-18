Trending Stories
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Impresses Sisters With Bathroom Bikini Confidence

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner 'Beach You To It' In Metallic Bikini

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Shows Massive Muscles Lunging In Bike Shorts

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Beachy Selfie For Special Celebration

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Looks Like A Teenager With Washboard Abs Workout

US Politics

Donald Trump Could Be 'Imprisoned' In Florida After New York Indictment, Prosecutor Says

ESPN's Wojnarowski Reveals Chris Paul's Plan In 2021 Free Agency

Chris Paul taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Elsa
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul could be one of the most coveted veteran players on the free agency market in the offseason. Paul may just be on the third year of the four-year, $159.7 million deal he signed in the summer of 2018, but the final year on his contract has a player option that would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 NBA season.

With his impressive performance this season, CP3 is expected to receive strong interest once he hits the open market this summer.

Chris Paul Unlikely To Leave The Suns

Chris Paul making plays for the Suns
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen

Recently, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN talked about Paul and his plans in the upcoming 2021 free agency. With the Suns' ongoing success in the 2020-21 NBA season, Wojnarowski said that it's hard to envision the veteran point guard leaving Phoenix to play elsewhere this summer.

"It certainly seems to me it's hard to see him go somewhere else," Wojnarowski said, as quoted by RealGM. "He wanted to be there. He had to convince Phoenix a little bit that they were ready for him."

Suns Likely To Do Everything They Can To Keep Chris Paul

Devin Booker and Chris Paul celebrating Suns' victory
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen

It's hard to see the Suns letting Paul walk away in the 2021 free agency. With how he's playing right now, Paul has shown he's worth every piece of asset that the Suns gave up to acquire him from the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer. From being one of the worst teams in the league, CP3 turned the Suns into a legitimate threat in the Western Conference.

Also, despite his age, Paul has proven that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank. In 70 games he played, he's averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Knicks Could Try To Steal Chris Paul From The Suns

Even if Wojnarowski's statements are true, it isn't expected to stop other teams from trying to steal Paul from the Suns this summer. One of the teams that could chase Paul in free agency is the New York Knicks. Wojnarowski revealed that the Knicks could be a "leverage point" for Paul in any potential negotiations with the Suns.

Paul has a strong connection with Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose. Also, they are one of the few teams in the league that could open up enough salary cap space to sign a max free agent in the 2021 offseason.

Chris Paul Focused On Winning First NBA Title

Chris Paul pointing to the bench
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

As of now, Paul isn't thinking about his impending free agency. He's currently focused on helping the young Suns prepare for the Western Conference playoffs and their quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. In an interview with Maria Taylor of ESPN, via Twitter, the veteran point guard said that he is "trying to break my record of not winning no championships."

Despite finishing the regular season with the second-best record in the Western Conferece, the Suns' road to championship won't be easy. In the first round of the 2021 Playoffs, they could potentially face the Golden State Warriors or the reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers.

Latest Headlines

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Beachy Selfie For Special Celebration

May 18, 2021

Kelly Ripa Looks Like A Teenager With Washboard Abs Workout

May 18, 2021

Khloe Kardashian Impresses Sisters With Bathroom Bikini Confidence

May 18, 2021

Zion Williamson Wants Lonzo Ball To Re-Sign With Pelicans, 'It'd Be Dope'

May 18, 2021

Spoilers For Tuesday's 'General Hospital': Jason Has Questions For Britt

May 18, 2021

'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

May 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.