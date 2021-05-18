ESPN's Wojnarowski Reveals Chris Paul's Plan In 2021 Free Agency

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul could be one of the most coveted veteran players on the free agency market in the offseason. Paul may just be on the third year of the four-year, $159.7 million deal he signed in the summer of 2018, but the final year on his contract has a player option that would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 NBA season.

With his impressive performance this season, CP3 is expected to receive strong interest once he hits the open market this summer.