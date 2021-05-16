Liz Cheney Says Donald Trump 'Betrayed' His Supporters

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming blasted former President Donald Trump on Sunday, accusing him of betraying his supporters.

Trump maintains that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race thanks to widespread electoral fraud, though there is no evidence of that.

Cheney has been one of few Republicans willing to refute Trump's claims.

She also voted to impeach the former commander-in-chief on a charge of inciting an insurrection earlier this year, when a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an effort to overturn the results of the election.