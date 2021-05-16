Adam Kinzinger Says He 'Would Love To' Move On From Trump, But He Is Still Leader Of GOP

In an interview with NBC on Sunday, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois discussed the current state of the Republican Party, which has struggled to find a way forward since former President Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
Kinzinger has emerged as one of Trump's fiercest conservative critics. The Illinois lawmaker voted to impeach the president on a charge of inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government earlier this year and repeatedly condemned his rhetoric regarding alleged voting fraud in the 2020 election.