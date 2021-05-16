Adam Kinzinger Says He 'Would Love To' Move On From Trump, But He Is Still Leader Of GOP

As reported by The Hill, Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asked Kinzinger to explain why the Republican Party should not embrace Trump and his claims of a stolen election.

"Well it's two things. Number one, Trump set the table. He's the one that continually brings up a stolen election narrative," Kinzinger said.

'He's the one that has convinced, members of Congress, including what we saw a few days ago, to have a hearing on January 6 and claimed that this was nothing but a tourist group, or that it was hugs and kisses," he added.