AnnaLynne McCord Battles Anxiety In Icy Bath

AnnaLynne McCord revealed how she gives her mental and physical health a boost from the comfort of her own bathroom. However, most people would likely find it difficult to endure, as it requires a long period of being uncomfortable. In an Instagram video, the 33-year-old 90210 star demonstrated how she chills out in a bathtub full of nearly freezing water.

AnnaLynne rocked a cute bikini for her icy soak. She claimed that the immersion offered myriad benefits, and many of her followers were impressed by how long she remained in the tub.