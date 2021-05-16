Denise Richards is learning a tough lesson about love that many other parents know all too well. The Bold and the Beautiful star appeared on Live! With Kelly and Ryan to talk about her family and her career, and she revealed that it's been difficult to watch her two teen daughters gain more independence. However, unlike some celebrity parents, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is not going to restrict her daughters from working in the entertainment industry if it's what they want to do.