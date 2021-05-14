Trending Stories
Rebecca Cukier

Iggy Azalea is quite literally dropping a massive Louis Vuitton surprise while in a super-tiny and Juicy Couture tube top. The 30-year-old rapper and mom to 2020-born son Onyx went full bombshell in her Thursday night Instagram share, posting for her 14.5 million followers and in generous giveaway mode. Joining the likes of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who have made headlines for appearing in a sea of designer bags as they offer the lot to one lucky fan, Iggy offered her good looks and way more. Check it out below.

Fancy Winning?

Iggy Azalea with green hair
IggyAzalea/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It wouldn't be the first time a star has posed surrounded by luxury handbags for a giveaway, with the Headlines Giveaway company already having partnered up with model Demi Rose and fashion face Barbara Palvin. 

The photo showed the "Lola" hit-maker flaunting her rock-hard and post-baby abs as she rested against a table stacked with LV-monogrammed purses - the Aussie rocked chic dark pants with metallic buttons, plus a tiny strapless tube top bearing the iconic Juicy Couture logo.

See The Stunning Snap!

Azalea, all long hair and showing off her sleeve tattoo, sent out A-List glam and buckets of envy, but there's hope for anyone wanting to grab the contents of the photo. The Grammy nominee took to her caption saying: "I'm doing the BIGGEST GIVEAWAY for my fans."

Lengthy instructions told fans to follow the Headline Giveaway account, tag three friends, and share the post on stories for an "extra chance to win." "GOOD LUCK ❤️NO PURCHASE NECESSARY," Iggy added. See more photos after the snap!

Not Just Louis Vuitton

Iggy Azalea in a cocktail dress
IggyAzalea/Instagram

While the image largely showed bags from iconic French brand LV, the caption revealed more up for grabs. "Giveaway not associated with Instagram, Rolex, Louis Vuitton, Sony or Apple. Subject to full Official Rules available," Azalea added.

Celebrities and their giveways aren't always popular, though. "Hey babe why you posting ads lmao" is now the top comment, with a fan replying: "I know like gurl, again? She just did this like 3 months ago." Others, meanwhile, jumped at the chance. More photos below!

What's Her Pay?

Iggy's post was an ad and abided by Instagram's #ad rules. Pay on the platform correlates with following, something that know-alls at Vox have even offered suggested earnings figures for.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

Iggy is fresh from gaining 100,000 new followers this month. She's also been celebrating son Onyx turning one.

