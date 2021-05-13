Larsa Pippen Glows In A Mini Dress, Proclaims 'Life's Too Short'

Reality television star Larsa Pippen showed off her curvaceous physique in her latest Instagram share, stunning her 2 million eager followers.

The photo was taken outdoors, and Larsa perched on a flight of stairs leading up to a stunning entry with a massive black-framed door and chic black lanterns positioned along the walls, though they remained off as the photo was taken in the daytime.

Several large columns added some major drama to the space, and Larsa leaned against one as she posed for the image.