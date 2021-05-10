Noah Cyrus Haunts Hugging Knees In Bathtub Smokeshow

Noah Cyrus managed to pull off mysterious, haunting, and artsy all at once today. The 21-year-old singer and sister to Miley Cyrus is currently seeing likes pour in at lightning speed as fans react to her latest Instagram share, one bringing a black-and-white finish and a giant shroud of mystery. Noah, followed by 6 million and fresh from the release of her People Don't Change EP with PJ Harding, was promoting her music and herself, with the two shots also coming tinged with vulnerability. See them below.