Actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson is a mother herself, but she made sure to include her own mom, actress Goldie Hawn, in her Mother's Day celebrations this year. Kate gave her 13.2 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her Mother's Day festivities by sharing a snap in which she and Goldie were sipping cocktails together.

The duo were posed in a minimalist white room, and Goldie looked like a beach babe in a strapless white tank with a tie detail over the chest and ruffled trim.