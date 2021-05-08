Ted Cruz Confronted By Angry Trump Supporter In Viral Video

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas had what appeared to be an uncomfortable encounter with a supporter of former President Donald Trump on Friday.

According to a video that was posted to Twitter by Lauren Windsor, creator of web-show The Undercurrent, a woman scolded Cruz for apparently not doing enough to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from assuming the presidency.

Biden won the 2020 presidential election in an electoral landslide, but Trump and his allies claim that the race was rife with widespread voting fraud.