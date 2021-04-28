Kaley Cuoco A 'Hard Worker' In Mesh Top Workout

Kaley Cuoco is getting called a real "hard worker" as a motivational workout photo of the sitcom star makes the rounds on Instagram. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old actress finally had her home workout routines shared by trainer Ryan Sorensen, with The Today Show doing the honors as it both shared a photo of The Big Bang Theory alum and let fans know how she keeps in such insane shape. Kaley might train from her $12 million Hidden Hills home, but her workout is now available in any regular household. Check it out below.