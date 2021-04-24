Ariel Winter Flaunts Vaccinated Curves In Plunging Ribbed Top

Ariel Winter has joined the "other side" - the 23-year-old sitcom star is now vaccinated against COVID-19, and she dedicated her weekend Instagram update to marking the milestone. Posting for her 4.5 million followers on Saturday, the actress sent out two gorgeous snaps, her winning smile, and her famous curves, with the post coming captioned "Vaccinated vibes." Ariel, whose pandemic has not been dull with both a kitchen thumb accident and her new Don't Log Off quarantine movie, now has something fresh to celebrate.