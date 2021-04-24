Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Vacuums Garage Gym In Skimpy Surprise

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Celebrates Spring Break In Unbuttoned Shirt

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa All Chest With Massive Kitchen Mood

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Flaunts Massive Cake Appetite In Little Black Dress

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Thanks Mother Earth In Tangerine Bikini

Donald Trumps Says He Made Twitter 'Exciting,' Now It's 'Boring'

Silhouette of former President Donald Trump juxtaposed before the Twitter logo.
Shutterstock | 2938672
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with Fox News that aired Friday evening, former President Donald Trump discussed his ban from Twitter and other social media platforms.

Twitter and other tech giants permanently suspended Trump from their platforms following the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol.

Since then, Trump has used the Office of the Former President to release statements and communicate with the public.

Speaking with host Sean Hannity on Friday, Trump stressed that he enjoys being off social media and said that his press releases always reach a wide audience.

Twitter Is 'Very Boring,' Trump Claims

Hannity pointed out that Trump has been "canceled," but noted that his press releases usually go viral and garner plenty of attention from the press, per The Hill.

"I'm really getting the big word out because we're doing releases," Trump agreed, saying that he prefers releasing statements over tweeting.

"Every time I do a release, it's all over the place. It's better than Twitter, much more elegant than Twitter. And Twitter now is very boring. A lot of people are leaving Twitter. Twitter is becoming very, very boring."

Trump Claims He Made Twitter 'Exciting'

Trump also claimed that Twitter was a "failed thing" prior to his joining the platform. 

The former president added that he made Twitter "exciting," but once again stressed that the network has become "boring."

"When I started with Twitter years ago, it was like a failed thing, concept, media platform. It was failed. And it became exciting. And I think I had a lot to do with it, to be honest with you. It became very exciting," the former commander-in-chief said.

"And now it is boring. And it's no good anymore," he added.

Trump's Social Network

It has long been speculated that Trump is looking to create his own social network, a platform that would not rely on Google, Amazon or other technological giants, per CNN.

Trump confirmed to Hannity that he is working on the project, but did not specify when it would be available to the public.

"We have a lot of people that want to come off of existing platforms. They have to be strong. They can't be dominated by Amazon and Google and by people that can take them off the air right away," Trump said.

Trump Tweets 

An avid tweeter, Trump used the platform to attack political opponents and communicate with his supporters. 

His tweets were deleted when he was banned, but the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) intends to make them available to the public.

Earlier this month, the NARA said that it is working together with Twitter to ensure Trump's posts are preserved for the historical record.

Twitter confirmed that it is working with the agency, but noted that Trump's account would not be reactivated because he violated the platform's rules.

Latest Headlines

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Praises President Biden, Says She 'Expected A Much More Conservative Administration'

April 24, 2021

NBA Rumors: Sixers Made 'Spirited Push' To Acquire Chris Paul Via Trade

April 24, 2021

Salma Hayek Flaunts Massive Cake Appetite In Little Black Dress

April 24, 2021

NBA Rumors: Knicks May Consider Signing DeMar DeRozan In 2021 Free Agency, Per 'Bleacher Report'

April 24, 2021

Mike Pompeo Blasts President Biden For Calling Climate Change Biggest Threat To America

April 24, 2021

Selena Gomez Dazzles With New Peroxide-Blonde Hair

April 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.