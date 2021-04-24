Donald Trumps Says He Made Twitter 'Exciting,' Now It's 'Boring'

In an interview with Fox News that aired Friday evening, former President Donald Trump discussed his ban from Twitter and other social media platforms.

Twitter and other tech giants permanently suspended Trump from their platforms following the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol.

Since then, Trump has used the Office of the Former President to release statements and communicate with the public.

Speaking with host Sean Hannity on Friday, Trump stressed that he enjoys being off social media and said that his press releases always reach a wide audience.