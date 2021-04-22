Britney Spears Kisses Cowboy In Tiny Shorts On L.A. Streets

Britney Spears is getting her cowboy kissing on and doing it in the broad open. The 39-year-old pop princess, making headlines of late for leaving her L.A. mansion and hitting up the Malibu Country Mart for a shopping spree, was today back out and about on city streets, with photos posted for her 29.4 million Instagram followers showing a little statue love. Britney, sharing three shots and finding herself by a statue of a cowboy, was in teeny-tiny shorts, planting kisses, and sharing how she and the cowboy "go way back."