Britney Spears Kisses Cowboy In Tiny Shorts On L.A. Streets

Britney Spears smiling close up
Shutterstock
Britney Spears
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is getting her cowboy kissing on and doing it in the broad open. The 39-year-old pop princess, making headlines of late for leaving her L.A. mansion and hitting up the Malibu Country Mart for a shopping spree, was today back out and about on city streets, with photos posted for her 29.4 million Instagram followers showing a little statue love. Britney, sharing three shots and finding herself by a statue of a cowboy, was in teeny-tiny shorts, planting kisses, and sharing how she and the cowboy "go way back."

'So Me And This Cowboy'

Scroll for the photos. Spears, largely saddening fans of late as she admitted she felt "embarrassed" after Framing Britney Spears documentary's release, was all smiles today and cheering her fans up. The "Toxic" signer's photos, taken near parked cars and amid a sidewalk bench, showed her grinning as she posed by the statue, with the singer showing off her super-fit legs in a summery look.

Wearing tan shorts and a long-sleeved maroon sweater, plus Birkenstock sandals, Britney sent the cowboy love and her followers more.

See The Kiss Below!

The first photo showed the blonde planting a kiss on the cowboy, with subsequent images seeing the Grammy winner flaunting her killer legs and striking a dramatic pose across the statue's lap. Swipe right below for all three shots.

"So, me and this cowboy go way back 🤠🤠🤠 ... he had a farming job down south and I met him 6 years ago through my cousin. He always told me I was a hard one … but always remember … easy does it !!!" Spears began.

Quite The Story

The excited caption saw mom of two Britney add: "I was leaving a boutique that day and saw him sitting on the bench ... as you can see I was so excited to see him again !!"

"He laughed … as usual … and I kissed him on the cheek 💋💋💋 !!!! I asked how long he'd been sitting there and he said he was waiting for his horse 🐎🐎🐎."

Britney added that she was treated to the cowboy's "famous wink." See the reactions below.

Fans Ask Where The Paps Are

Britney, recently shading the paparazzi as she said the cameramen "found me" during her Malibu outing, now sees her followers asking just how she managed to navigate L.A. streets without the photos being plastered all over the media.

"Literally no paparazzi has caught you. What's your secret?" the top comment reads. "Hey Brit. Love you. Please don't kiss public objects," another wrote, although they did add a heart emoji.

Britney racked up over 350,000 likes in four hours for her photos. Throwing her the thumbs-up was 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari.

