Kelly Ripa Stuns In Strappy Swimsuit For Earth Day

Kelly Ripa is dropping jaws swinging a hip in her strappy poolside swimsuit, and she's shouting out the planet at the same time. The 50-year-old talk show queen, today honoring Earth Day on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, offered a far tastier view for her 2.9 million Instagram followers just hours after the syndicated talk show aired, posting a killer swimsuit shot with husband Mark Consuelos and knocking the camera dead. Kelly, who called her body a "Peter Pan" one in 2019, was showing off, but she kept it #EarthDay.