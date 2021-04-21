Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa's Leather Skirt 'Live' Dancing Is Fire

Kelly Ripa close up with Mark Consuelos
KellyRipa/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa doing the boogie in her leather skirt is totally worth a peek. The 50-year-old talk show queen, this year referring to being a "dancer" in a leggy throwback, just proved that the name is fitting, with footage on Live! With Kelly and Ryan seeing the pint-sized blonde shaking her stuff and managing not to mess up her impossibly-stylish look. Kelly, joined by 46-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest and new announcer Deja Vu in footage shared to the talk show's Instagram, was all moves, and fans are all for it. 

She's Got The Moves Like Jagger

Scroll for the video. It comes as Kelly makes headlines for marking a major milestone. At the end of March, 1996-married husband reached a #twinning in age with the star as he turned 50. Kelly, meanwhile, very much not aging, was showing she can bop along like the 20-somethings.

The video showed Deja Vu at the DJ decks, with pumping music seemingly egging Kelly on to shake it as she approached the desk while getting the usual welcoming round of applause from the cast and crew.

See Her Dancing!

The dancing was brief as Kelly and Ryan then discussed TV anchor Anderson Cooper, but the cameras definitely caught mom of three Kelly swaying her hips while in a billowing, pleated, and black leather skirt - possibly vegan - and smart printed blouse. In fact, Ryan joined right in, with the American Idol host announcing the date and going with a formal: "Good Morning, Kelly Ripa."

The two-some then talked getting Cooper to dance, with Kelly calling him "my most danciest dance partner." See more photos after the video.

'I've Got The Feet To Prove It'

Kelly, who made 2019 headlines for breaking a Guinness World Record as she got as many ballerinas en pointe at the same time as possible, is, herself, trained in ballet. In 2017, the former actress opened up to Dance, saying:

"I was a ballet dancer for 13 years, and have the feet to prove it."

Of the ballet series she was producing, Ripa added: "I have so much admiration for all dancers and the work that goes into their craft." Scroll for more after her naughty Xmas selfie!

Workout Queen

Kelly, blowing minds at 50 and last year peeping her bedroom spandex squats during a pandemic home workout, continues to turn heads for an age-defying figure, one that's kept in tip-top shape by SoulCycle sessions and those brisk walks through Central Park. In 2019, Kelly called her body a "Peter Pan" one, with 2020 seeing the star snapped up for her promo potential by tailored supplements brand Persona Nutrition.

Kelly even made ballet headlines for getting her old pointe shoes back on as she got the ballerinas going for their record-breaker.

