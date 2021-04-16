'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns Pantless In Bed

Thylane Blondeau is stunning the internet without pants while hanging around her bed. The 20-year-old French model, who has been carrying around her "World's Most Beautiful Girl" moniker since childhood, is fresh from a promo post yesterday, one seeing the Paris-based star both wow her Instagram followers and earn herself a little cash. Thylane's Thursday update was for the Cacharel Parfums fragrance brand she fronts, and it was a very leggy, no-pants affair from the social media sensation. Check it out below.