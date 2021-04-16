Trending Stories
'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns Pantless In Bed

Thylane Blondeau headshot
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Thylane Blondeau is stunning the internet without pants while hanging around her bed. The 20-year-old French model, who has been carrying around her "World's Most Beautiful Girl" moniker since  childhood, is fresh from a promo post yesterday, one seeing the Paris-based star both wow her Instagram followers and earn herself a little cash. Thylane's Thursday update was for the Cacharel Parfums fragrance brand she fronts, and it was a very leggy, no-pants affair from the social media sensation. Check it out below.

Snapped Up By Brand

Scroll for the photo. Thylane, who runs her own No Smile clothing line and fronts 1978-founded sweatpants brand Sweet Pants, was definitely keeping it sweet as she promoted the Amor Amor scent. 

The Aix-en-Provence native, known for her piercing eyes and long legs, was showing off both as she lay back on a towel-laid bed - Thylane wore a tie-dye sweater in pink and white, plus flesh-colored underpants in a boy shorts finish. Pouting, Thylane also held a tiny bottle of the red-packaged fragrance.

See The Photo Below!

The gorgeous and very leggy snapshot, also offering a swipe-right that better showcased the bottle, came with Thylane writing: "#amoramor #ad @cacharelparfums." Over 60,000 likes have been left from the model's 3.9 million followers, a fanbase now including celebrities such as 23-year-old actress Bella Thorne.

Thylane, signed to both IMG and WME, seems to pick her promo brands carefully. The model is also fresh from dropping jaws with her Ibiza bikini shower - keep scrolling for it, plus more photos after the bed shot.

See Her Bikini Shower!

Thylane's post, which abided by Instagram's rules, came with a #ad. The disclaimer is required by the platform for all promotional content. Pay on IG correlates with following, something that experts at Vox have offered potential figures for.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

Thylane is inching her way towards 4 million followers. See the bikini shower below.

Running Her Own Brand

Thylane launched No Smile in 2020, with the trendy range based on the model's signature poker face. Explaining the meaning behind the name, Blondeau told fans:

"I've created no smile few months ago and I was looking for the perfect name for the brand , and as you know I never smile !!! A lot of people always ask , are you sad ? Why u are you never smiling , you look sad ?!? Smile makes me weak makes me feel like I like you ! !"

