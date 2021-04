Brad Pitt was seen being rolled out of a medical center in a wheelchair. Photos of the 57-year-old Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star have caused a stir, but it turns out that Pitt's reason for being in the wheelchair was not a serious one.

Page Six shared a series of paparazzi pics that showed the actor being wheeled out of a Beverly Hills medical facility. He looked like he was trying to keep a low profile in a black hoodie, gray slacks, sunglasses, and a face mask.