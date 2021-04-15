Kaley Cuoco Faces Backlash Over Vaginal Health Ad

Kaley Cuoco has fallen under fire for showing her Happy Hoo-Ha in a vaginal health promo. The 35-year-old sitcom star was yesterday all smiles as she announced she's the new celebrity face of feminine health and wellness brand Olly Wellness, with the star's 6.6 million Instagram followers getting both a gorgeous, low-key shot, plus a snappy and humorous caption. Kaley, who is known for shouting out brands for free, is getting paid for her new gig, but the backlash wasn't over the $$$. Check it out below.