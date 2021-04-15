Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco Faces Backlash Over Vaginal Health Ad

Kaley Cuoco at an event
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco has fallen under fire for showing her Happy Hoo-Ha in a vaginal health promo. The 35-year-old sitcom star was yesterday all smiles as she announced she's the new celebrity face of feminine health and wellness brand Olly Wellness, with the star's 6.6 million Instagram followers getting both a gorgeous, low-key shot, plus a snappy and humorous caption. Kaley, who is known for shouting out brands for free, is getting paid for her new gig, but the backlash wasn't over the $$$. Check it out below.

Starts Off Straight-Forward

Scroll for the photo, one seeing the girl behind Penny delivering a gorgeous and deep smile as she posed in a pink plaid shirt and by a window. Kaley was snapped with Olly's Happy Hoo-Ha, writing that she was "beyond thrilled" to support the company's new #FutureIsFemale range.

"Meet their newest addition - HAPPY HOO-HA! 💗With a name like that, you know it’s gotta be good! These little capsules contain a powerful blend of probiotics to support balanced pH levels."

See the storm after the photo.

Loved The Name

Kaley, who quickly snagged a like from 57-year-old Bravo star Lisa Rinna, concluded: "I fell in love with OLLY products a few years ago while shooting on location, and never looked back. Also you all know I won’t put my name on anything I don’t use or fully believe in! I’m now obsessed - Get yours!!"

While most fans were loving it, one left Cuoco a message, and it's been gaining likes. The fan targeted Kaley's animal-loving side, pointing out that Olly's products aren't suitable for vegans.

Scroll For More Photos

Kaley, a pet mom to dogs including Blueberry, Ruby, and Dumptruck Dumpy - she also owns two rabbits amid other animals - was told:

"But its not vegan!!! Uses animal gelatin which is just nowadays unacceptable. Think about it Kaley☹🤔. I know you love animals."

It looks like the comment has sparked a storm, with fans quickly backing the bubbly blonde. "No need to complain. Don't like it, scroll on," one wrote in Kaley's defense. "Then don't take it...Jesus," another said. It just kept going.

Fan Support

One user wasn't keen on the aggressive edge in the OP's comment. "What is unacceptable is that fascist like you tell other people how to think or act," they replied.

Kaley herself is not vegan, although her Instagram largely shows plant-based eats these days. The star and her 2018-married husband Karl Cook are massively into growing their own produce from their $12 million Hidden Hills home. Kaley has also spent much of the pandemic pleading with fans to foster animals, herself taking in and eventually adopting Dumptruck Dumpy, who now comes with his own Instagram account. 

