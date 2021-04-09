Kelly Ripa Stuffs Tiny Waist With Empanadas In High Heels

Scroll for the video, one that has already made headlines as Kelly revealed husband Mark Consuelos is currently living in a separate country - the 50-year-old actor is out shooting CW series Riverdale in Canada.

Kelly had been joined by "One With The Kitchen" star Chris Valdes for a special segment on empanadas. This recipe called for blocks of cream cheese mixed with guava, a fruit that Kelly called a "superfood." The mom of three, wearing a gorgeous dark print dress and apron, got prepping, then eating.