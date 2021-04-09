Kelly Ripa Stuffs Tiny Waist With Empanadas In High Heels

Kelly Ripa is feeding her teeny-tiny waist with delicious fried empanadas, and it's all been caught on camera. The 50-year-old talk show queen, last year admitting a massive fondness for avocado on toast, this week upped the Latino action as she was joined by a celebrity chef on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, with the pint-sized blonde getting down and dirty in the kitchen as she prepped empanadas - Kelly couldn't resist tasting them as she took on the syndicated show's cooking segment. Check it out below.