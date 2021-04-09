Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa Stuffs Tiny Waist With Empanadas In High Heels

Kelly Ripa smiling close up
JamieMcCarthy/GettyImages
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa is feeding her teeny-tiny waist with delicious fried empanadas, and it's all been caught on camera. The 50-year-old talk show queen, last year admitting a massive fondness for avocado on toast, this week upped the Latino action as she was joined by a celebrity chef on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, with the pint-sized blonde getting down and dirty in the kitchen as she prepped empanadas - Kelly couldn't resist tasting them as she took on the syndicated show's cooking segment. Check it out below. 

Getting Experimental In The Kitchen

Kelly Ripa leggy and seated
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the video, one that has already made headlines as Kelly revealed husband Mark Consuelos is currently living in a separate country - the 50-year-old actor is out shooting CW series Riverdale in Canada.

Kelly had been joined by "One With The Kitchen" star Chris Valdes for a special segment on empanadas. This recipe called for blocks of cream cheese mixed with guava, a fruit that Kelly called a "superfood." The mom of three, wearing a gorgeous dark print dress and apron, got prepping, then eating.

See Her Eating Them!

Also joined by 46-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest, Kelly appeared later on in the video, after Ryan had gotten a ground beef lesson. Kelly's version was sweet, with the Persona Nutrition face being told it was "perfect for your diet routine."

"This is health food!" Kelly said as she carefully followed the instructions. Calling it "heaven," health queen Kelly then asked if she could try out hers, with the camera seeing her, still in her set heels, downing them and shoving them right into her mouth. See more photos after the video!

'Can I Taste This?'

Kelly Ripa eating on the set
LiveKellyRyan/Instagram

Kelly, asking if she could "taste this," added: "I just wanna get to it." And she did. 

Kelly, making Christmas 2020 headlines for her naughty McRib sandwich, has opened up on what she eats. Last year, the star kept a food diary shared with Harper's Bazaar, revealing breakfasts of almond butter with cinnamon "to top slices of green apples" before divulging her massive obsession with avocado on toast.

"The avocado toast kick of 2015 to 2017 was two years where avocado toast was pretty much the foundation of my diet," she began. More below.

 

Avocado On Toast

Proving it isn't just a trend for millennials, Kelly added: 

"And I had it with just about every meal. Sometimes, I would fry an egg and add that on top. Sometimes, a piece of cheese would accompany the avocado toast. But the avocado toast was a real staple of my diet."

Kelly now fronts tailored supplements brand Persona Nutrition, personally crediting the made-to-measure vitamins for a good night's sleep. The star further made 2020 headlines for revealing that she is 100% alcohol-free.

