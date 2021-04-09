Trending Stories
Jamie Lynn Spears All Legs, No Pants Amid Britney Drama

Jamie Lynn Spears close up
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jamie Lynn Spears is hanging around L.A. dressing rooms pantless and it's all coming as 39-year-old sister Britney Spears fronts media outlets. The 29-year-old Netflix star and former Nickelodeon face was leggy beyond belief on Thursday, with selfies shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers going both #throwbackthursday and #BTS. Jamie Lynn, who has defended sister Britney amid her 2008-commenced conservatorship, is now making a headline all on her own. She was looking flawless, and fans didn't have a bad word to say. 

All Legs

Jamie Lynn Spears shorts selfie
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Jamie Lynn gears up for a second season of hit Netflix series Sweet Magnolias - Britney, meanwhile, is fronting media outlets for reacting to Framing Britney Spears documentary, plus, just yesterday, near-breaking the internet for showing herself after having received her COVID vaccine.

Jamie Lynn's photos today showed her tagged in Los Angeles California as she snapped herself on-set and in a dressing room with a masked female behind her. It was jackets on, pants off.

See The Photos!

Wearing an edgy, deconstructed-effect, and duo-toned jacket in gray and black, Jamie Lynn showed off her famous legs in sheer black tights, also going funky in white and black-soled flat shoes. The mom of two, looking drop-dead gorgeous, went bombshell with blonde hair tied back and loose strands, offering multiple shots from multiple angles.

"A little #BTS for my #TBT," the star wrote, quickly snagging a like from sex podcast host Alexandra Cooper. "Beautiful," a fan quickly replied. Scroll for more photos after the snaps, where you can swipe for the gallery. 

Backing Britney

In February, Jamie Lynn made headlines for taking a dig at the media as she defended pop princess sister Britney. "Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past," Jamie Lynn wrote on her Instagram story. "Look where that got us. Do better. Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always."

Jamie Lynn has also addressed caring for someone with a mental health condition - Britney suffers from bi-polar disorder. More photos, plus a shot of Britney below.

Standing Up For Mental Health

Last year, and reposting a mental health awareness post from singer Halsey, JL addressed the issue, writing:

"If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same."

Britney is, per fans, largely considered to be doing much better these days, this versus her much-publicized 2000s spirals.

