Jamie Lynn Spears All Legs, No Pants Amid Britney Drama

Jamie Lynn Spears is hanging around L.A. dressing rooms pantless and it's all coming as 39-year-old sister Britney Spears fronts media outlets. The 29-year-old Netflix star and former Nickelodeon face was leggy beyond belief on Thursday, with selfies shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers going both #throwbackthursday and #BTS. Jamie Lynn, who has defended sister Britney amid her 2008-commenced conservatorship, is now making a headline all on her own. She was looking flawless, and fans didn't have a bad word to say.