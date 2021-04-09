Danica McKellar Reacts To 'The Wonder Years' Reboot Casting

Danica McKellar is sharing her thoughts about the young actress who will be playing the girl next door on The Wonder Years reboot. Thanks to the original series, which aired in the late '80s and early '90s, McKellar can boast being the first celebrity crush of many television viewers.

As the show's younger fans grew up with McKellar's character and her friends, they learned what it was like to grow up in a different era. The Wonder Years served as a mini history lesson for them, and the reboot will also be set in the '60s. However, its audience will be viewing the world from a much different perspective this time around.