Donald Trump Endorses Marco Rubio For Reelection

On Friday, former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida for reelection, according to The Hill.
In a statement, Trump praised Rubio for championing conservative policies and described him as a "tireless advocate" for Floridians.
"It is my honor to give U.S. Senator Marco Rubio my Complete and Total Endorsement. Marco has been a tireless advocate for the people of Florida, fighting to cut taxes, supporting our Second Amendment, our Military and our Vets, a strong national defense, and all of the forgotten men and women of America."