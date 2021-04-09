Donald Trump Endorses Marco Rubio For Reelection

Rubio competed against Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, but ended his campaign after finishing behind Trump in Florida. He later turned into a loyal Trump ally, supporting many of the administration's signature policies.

Both Rubio and Trump are considered potential contenders for the 2024 Republican nomination, though neither of them has yet committed to launching a campaign.

As The Hill noted, Democrats have yet to pick a candidate to challenge Rubio, but Representatives Val Demings and Stephanie Murphy are widely seen as likely contenders.