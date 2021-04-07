'Alien Raindrops' Could Uncover Secrets Of Other Worlds, Study Suggests

A new study in Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets studied "alien raindrops" on other planets and moons that could help in understanding other worlds far beyond human reach, EurekAlert! reported.

In particular, the study found that raindrops on other plants, while having different environments and chemical compositions, are strikingly similar in size to those that fall on Earth.

All of the raindrops examined in the study fell into the same size range in terms of radius: between approximately one-tenth of a millimeter all the way to several millimeters

According to the researchers, the findings could help scientists in their understanding of the precipitation cycles and climates of other worlds.