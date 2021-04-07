NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard 'Intrigued' By Idea Of Forming 'Big Three' With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

The 2020-21 NBA season is still far from over, but rumors have already started swirling around All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard and his future with the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard has a player option in his contract that will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason. Leonard may not have shown a strong indication that he's planning to leave the Clippers but if they once again fall short of achieving their main goal this year, most people are expecting him to expand his options in the 2021 free agency.