NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard 'Intrigued' By Idea Of Forming 'Big Three' With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

Kawhi Leonard making play for the Clippers
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The 2020-21 NBA season is still far from over, but rumors have already started swirling around All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard and his future with the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard has a player option in his contract that will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason. Leonard may not have shown a strong indication that he's planning to leave the Clippers but if they once again fall short of achieving their main goal this year, most people are expecting him to expand his options in the 2021 free agency.

Kawhi Leonard Could Take His Talent To South Beach

Paul George praising Kawhi Leonard after a successful play
Gettyimages | Sean M. Haffey

One of the teams that are currently being linked to Leonard is the defending Eastern Conference champions Miami Heat. According to an NBA agent who spoke to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, Leonard would be "intrigued" by the idea of forming a "Big Three" with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in Miami if ever he decides to part ways with Paul George and the Clippers in the 2021 free agency.

Kawhi (Leonard) could very well listen to pitches from other teams. That is something that he is considering. If that does end up being the case, he would be intrigued at the possibility of joining the Miami Heat. Joining forces with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is something that he would absolutely have interest in.

Kawhi Leonard's Relationship With Jimmy Butler

It wouldn't really be a surprise if Leonard really ends up teaming up with Butler in South Beach. Before he agreed to sign a three-year, $103 million contract with the Clippers in the 2019 free agency, Leonard was aggressively recruiting another superstar who would join him in Los Angeles. Before the Clippers acquired George from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Leonard had tried to convince Butler to become his superstar running mate.

If he's still interested in playing with Butler, he might think that it would be best for him to chase for his third NBA championship title with him in South Beach.

Heat A Realistic Landing Spot For Kawhi Leonard

If Leonard really decides to entertain offers from other teams, the Heat would be in a strong position to steal him from the Clippers in the 2021 free agency. The Heat could offer Leonard a maximum contract using the money that they originally planned to use to acquire reigning MVP Giannis Antetoukounmpo before he signed a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. Though it would require them to part ways with several players, their sacrifice would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Leonard's caliber.

Kawhi Leonard Could Change Heat's Fate Next Season

The successful acquisition of Leonard would undeniably change the Heat's fate in the 2021-22 NBA season. It would still take time for him to build chemistry with Butler and Adebayo but once they mesh well on the court, the Heat would become almost unstoppable on both ends of the floor.

Leonard would give the Heat a very reliable scoring option, a decent playmaker, rebounder, floor-spacer, and lockdown defender. This season, the 29-year-old small forward is averaging 25.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

